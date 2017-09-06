It was a shocking start to the much-awaited Lucknow Metro on Wednesday morning after the second metro train got stuck in the middle of the track due to some technical glitch. The Metro in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated on Tuesday only by Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

It turned embarrassing for Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) as more than 500 on-board passengers grew frustrated with the delay of over an hour at the Alambagh station. Many started voicing their dissent towards how Metro authorities were addressing the matter.

The air conditioning and lights stopped functioning due to the fault and the passengers started panicking in the rising temperature within the train.

Lucknow Metro Rail service temporarily stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches, on its first public run. pic.twitter.com/QSsTL6cp0V — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2017

The technicians took around half an hour to reach the spot and understand the fault. The passengers were then evacuated from the metro train and safely transported to the nearest metro station.

The faulty train was later repaired and started functioning properly. While rest of the trains are timely operating on their assigned routes on the newly inaugurated Lucknow Metro Rail.