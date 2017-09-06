Speaking on the issue of Rohingya Muslims, Prime Minister on Wednesday said that India shares the concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and violence against security forces in Myanmar. The PM also asserted that all the stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected.

“We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and how innocent lives have been affected,” said PM Modi during a joint statement along with Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar.

While thanking for the warm welcome given to him on arrival during his three-day visit, PM Modi also said that citizens of Myanmar who wish to visit India will be given gratis visas — Gratis (free of charge) Visa are issued to those holding Diplomatic or Official passports.

He also said that India will release 40 Myanmarese citizens locked in Indian jails as a gesture of friendship with the country.

PM Modi arrived in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw on Tuesday following his visit to China where he attended BRICS summit. PM Modi was given ceremonial welcome by Myanmar President Htin Kyaw on his arrival.

The Prime Minister also hailed Aung San Suu Kyi and said, ” Aung San Suu Kyi’s courageous leadership to the Myanmar peace process needs to be lauded.”

Speaking on the fight against terror, Modi said that being neighbours, we have similar security concerns. “Important for us to work together,” he added.

Mirroring his view, Aung San Suu Kyi said, “together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take roots in our country, on our soil or in neighbouring countries.”

Notably, PM Modi’s visit to Myanmar coincides as back home the government on Tuesday said that it has started sorting out illegal Rohingya Muslim refugees who are required to leave the country and sent back to Myanmar.

Speaking to media, Union Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said that a task force has been constituted by the government to identify illegal Rohingya refugees living across the country. Once done, the process of deporting them will be initiated, reports national daily TOI.

Earlier, the apex court while hearing a plea filed by two immigrants challenging the fate of Rohingya Muslim in India, asked the government to provide with a detailed report of their future course of action on the matter.

The petitioners stated that they were facing persecution in Myanmar and opposed the decision to send them back. The plea was heard by the apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The development comes after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last month had asked Centre over its plan of action to deport the Rohingya immigrants.

Notably, there are over 16,000 Rohingyas in India registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) while the unregistered tally would take the figure to be over 40,000.