The Delhi police are left in a state of a fix after a commando from the Special Protection Group (SPG) deployed at Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath in the capital has been missing since September 3.

The 31-year-old Rakesh Kumar, posted as a part of the special security cover allotted to Sonia Gandhi had come to the duty on Sunday before his mysterious disappearance.

The Delhi police during the initial probe has been left to wonder, after they discovered that Rakesh came to duty on Sunday, in spite of having an off.

Reportedly, Rakesh was wearing his uniform, came to Sonia’s residence, and left the place after meeting few of his colleagues, reports Jansatta.

The incident came to light after Rakesh’s father lodged a complaint with the police as his son did not return home the following day.

Meanwhile, Tughlak Road Police, which has launched enormous search operations in the matter is also struggling to find why Rakesh Kumar chose to come to duty on his off-day wearing his uniform — creating suspicion around the whole incident of his disappearance.

The missing commando, Rakesh stays in a rented apartment in Dwarka Sector 8 in Delhi along with his family.

An official inquiry has taken place since the complaint was lodged.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)