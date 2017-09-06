In a big relief to a 13-year-old rape survivor, Supreme Court on Wednesday granted her permission to abort her 31-week-old foetus. The announcement came from the apex court after a detailed medical report, which deemed her fit for abortion, was submitted by the Mumbai-based JJ Hospital.

The rape victim moved Supreme Court to undergo abortion after she found out that she was pregnant. But she discovered this in her 30th week of pregnancy, which is way beyond the permissible limit of 20 weeks.

The hearing bench of Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao ordered constitution of a medical board to examine the physical condition of the minor girl at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

The examination was delayed due to Mumbai rains which brought the city to a standstill for a couple of days.

After the hospital authorities examined the girl, she was seen fit to undergo the medical procedure of abortion and the entire report was submitted before the Supreme Court bench, which later approved the girl’s plea.

This move certainly comes as a big relief to the victim who did not wanted to go through pregnancy due to the mental trauma she suffered.