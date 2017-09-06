Rocky Yadav, who was convicted for murdering Aditya Sachdeva in May 2016 in Bihar road rage case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Gaya Court on Wednesday.

The Gaya District Court also sentenced two others involved in the road rage case for life imprisonment and Bindi Yadav to 5 year jail. Rocky Yadav’s father has also been convicted in the case.

Reacting on court’s verdict, Aditya Sachdeva father said that he welcome the judgement.

However, Rocky Yadav’s lawyer after the court’s judgement said, “We will file an appeal in the High Court.”

In a shocking road rage case that took place in Bihar’s Gaya, Aditya Sachdeva was shot dead after his Swift car overtook Rocky Yadav’s Land Rover on May 7, 2016. Rocky was arrested on May 11 and is currently lodged in Gaya Central Jail.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sachchidanand Singh had on August 31 adjourned the decision against Rocky Yadav, son of suspended Janata Dal (United) leader Manorama Devi and three others in the death of Aditya Sachdeva.