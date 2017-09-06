Secret documents accessed by NewsX reveals that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bar Association President Abdul Qayoom received funds from Pakistan.

The letter accessed by NewsX proves how Qayoom has accumulated massive wealth over a period of time. The lawyer also owns a huge house in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area worth Rs 2.5 crore and owns benami property also worth crores.

Meanwhile, top National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources have also informed NewsX that Abdul Qayoom have close links with Hurriyat Conference. The top lawyer is also currently being questioned by the NIA as part of its terror funding probe.

Abdul Qayoom was among those who drafted the first constitution of the Hurriyat Conference. According to sources, NIA suspects that Qayoom acted as a middlemen to move money from separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and is being probed regarding the same.

Qayoom is being questioned by the NIA in Delhi. He also share close links in Srinagar lawyers circuit and is the one who is seen as a pro-separatist lawyer. Qayoom has also fought cases for separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

NIA has been conducting raids in Srinagar and Delhi as part of its terror funding probe. The investigating agency has raided around 11 places in Srinagar and 5 places in Delhi. Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s aide and his son are also under NIA’s scanner.

This is not the first time when NIA has conducted raids in Srinagar and Delhi. The investigating agency has systematically crackdown on terror funding agents in Jammu and Kashmir in the past couple of months.