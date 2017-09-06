Hundreds gathered at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city on Wednesday to pay their tributes to journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead on Tuesday night by three unidentified assailants at her residence here.

Kannada film actors, writers, activists, political leaders, members of the general public, friends and family of Lankesh were seen at the venue paying their homage to the Editor of popular Kannada tabloid — Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and member of Parliament M. Veerappa Moily and other state leaders were also present at Ravindra Kalakshetra and paid their last respects to Lankesh.

Siddaramaiah was seen interacting with Lankesh’s family members.

Her mother Indira Lankesh and sister Kavitha Lankesh were inconsolable.

“We will not follow any religious customs for Gauri’s last rites, which are to take place later this evening,” the slain journalist’s brother Indrajit Lankesh told reporters.

“She was a rationalist and we do not want to go against her ideologies,” Indrajit said.

Both Indrajit and Kavitha are film-makers in the Kannada film industry.

She was the daughter of P. Lankesh, a renowned Kannada journalist who had started “Lankesh Patrike” in 1980.