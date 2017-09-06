Targetting the BJP as its national president Amit Shah arrived on a three-day visit to the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed “doubts” whether the saffron party would be able to achieve its target of winning 120 of the 147 seats in the 2019 state Assembly polls.

“I doubt very much whether they (BJP) will get so many seats,” Patnaik said replying to a media query on the BJP’s strategy.

The ruling BJD and BJP continued to fling numbers at each other claiming to emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections with a thumping margin.

Countering the remark, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Amit Shah had set the target of 120 seats after analysing the political environment in Odisha during his last tour in July.

“It is the people who will decide the fate of BJP and BJD in the next Assembly elections. The mood of the people is changing,” said Pradhan.

Odisha BJP in-charge Arun Singh claimed the party will win 120 of the 147 seats in Odisha while the BJD, Congress and others will share the remaining seats among themselves.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the people of Odisha had now “developed doubts” in the Chief Minister over his “non-performance”.

“The people of the state are fed up with backwardness, misrule and corruption during the BJD rule. They are eagerly waiting for a taste of the good governance of the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Odisha on a three-day visit as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party in the states.

During his visit, Shah will hold several rounds of discussions with BJP MLAs, leaders and workers for chalking out strategies to achieve ‘Mission 120’.

He will hold a separate meeting with state office bearers, district presidents and district in-charge, said BJP sources.