Thirteen people, including a volleyball coach, have died over the last two days after consuming spurious liquor, police said.

According to police sources, volleyball coach in Ranchi University Amit Kumar died on Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor.

The first seven deaths caused by spurious liquor were reported on Tuesday and six more deaths due to hooch consumption came to light on Wednesday.

Currently, eight people are admitted in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) located in the state capital.

Two police officials have been suspended for illegal sale of liquor within their police station areas, and raids have been conducted in different parts of Ranchi. Police are said to have seized a large quantity of liquor.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das instructed the officials to issue a toll-free number to get information regarding illegal sale of liquor.

Protesting against the “callous attitude” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with regard to sale of illicit liquor in the state, the Jharkhand Congress workers burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister.

“The Jharkhand government itself is selling liquor causing death of the people. The Chief Minister should rethink selling liquor by opening state-run outlets,” Jharkhand Congress General Secretary Alok Dubey told reporters.