A- A A+

A massive fire broke out at Haldiram’s factory situated at Noida sector 68. Around six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

There have no reports of any causality yet. Also, the cause of the fire has not been identified yet. However, efforts are on to douse the fire.

Also there has been no official statement by any Haldiram official or worker about how the factory caught the fire. 

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in Tirumala temple kitchen, no injuries

(This is a developing story, more details awaited …

First Published | 6 September 2017 8:58 PM
Read News On:

Fire at Haldiram Factory

fire engines

Haldiram

Haldiram Factory

Noida Sector 68

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Massive fire at Haldiram factory in Noida sector 68; fire tenders rushed to spot

(Latest News in English from Newsx)