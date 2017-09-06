A massive fire broke out at Haldiram’s factory situated at Noida sector 68. Around six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

There have no reports of any causality yet. Also, the cause of the fire has not been identified yet. However, efforts are on to douse the fire.

Also there has been no official statement by any Haldiram official or worker about how the factory caught the fire.

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Haldiram's factory in Noida sector 68, six fire engines reach the spot. pic.twitter.com/KLjwsobMIi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2017

(This is a developing story, more details awaited …)