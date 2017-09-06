The National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of their terror funding probe conducted raids in Srinagar and Delhi. The investigating team raided around 11 place in Srinagar and 5 in Delhi and also arrested separatists leaders.

According to sources, one of the seven separatists arrested by the NIA during its terror funding probe in Jammu and Kashmir have now agreed to turn the approver.

The latest development could spell trouble for separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani as sources to NewsX said that one of the seven separatist arrested has agreed to turn the approver.

Going but the sources, NIA has also recorded 164 PG statements of one separatist. Several of the separatists leaders agreed to become approver but based on their confession, the one who has been made approver, clearly his confession and his statement will hold the key for the NIA to grab others involved in terror funding.

Meanwhile, as part of NIA’s funding probe, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son and other separatists leaders are also in its radar.

Earlier in the day, secret documents accessed by NewsX had revealed that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bar Association President Abdul Qayoom received funds from Pakistan.

The letter accessed by NewsX revealed how Qayoom has accumulated massive wealth over a period of time. The lawyer also owns a huge house in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area worth Rs 2.5 crore and owns benami property also worth crores.