Almost 24 hours after senior Journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered at her home in Bengaluru, NewsX has accessed a critical CCTV footage where she is having her last journey.

The CCTV footage shows a white Toyota Liva car in which Gauri Lankesh was travelling. The investigating officers in the case are now analysing the CCTV footage and trying to find out whether the attackers were following her before she was shot dead at her home.

Speaking on the issue, Former Delhi Police Commissioner TR Kakkar said, “May be the cops get something out of this CCTV footage but that’s not the last thing in the investigation. If they do not get anything, they will still investigate.”

Also CCTV footage from around the residence has been recovered by police. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Gauri Lankesh murder.

Meanwhile, speaking on the matter, a Congress leader said that if the family members insist on a CBI investigation, the state could think about it.

The Union Home Ministry has also sought a detailed report from the Karnataka government on the killing of the senior Kannada journalist.

Earlier in the day, Gauri Lankesh was laid to rest with state honours in Bengaluru city. Her brutal murder evoked widespread protests and condemnation across the country.