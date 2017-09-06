West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday participated in a protest rally organised by Kolkata Press Club to condemn the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Hundreds of journalists joined the rally with posters banners and holding candles condemning the murder of the Bengaluru-based journalist and social activist.

“Participated in a candle vigil from #Kolkata Press Club till Gandhi statue to condemn the murder of journalist GauriLankesh,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence. On coming to know about the incident, Banerjee had described the incident “alarming” and demanded justice.

The club condemned the killing of journalist and demanded that the culprits should be booked at the earliest.