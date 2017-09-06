BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked both the Congress and ruling BJD for having “no internal democracy” in their parties and accused them of being driven by dynasty politics.

“Everyone knows who will be next president in Congress after Sonia Gandhi. There is no confusion about it. I am the national president of BJP now. But, no one can foretell who will be next president in BJP. That’s because BJP believes in internal democracy while Congress party has no internal democracy,” said Shah, addressing a meet here.

Attacking the ruling Biju Janata Dal here, he said there are many people with enough potential in the BJD but they were “not born in Biju Babu’s house”.

Maintaining that development has taken place wherever the BJP is in power, he said Odisha cannot develop till the BJD is ruling.

He asked the people to root out the BJD government and said: “Naveen Patnaik’s government is running like a defunct transformer while Modi is a powerhouse.”

He also said that Naveen Patnaik could not learn Odia even after ruling the state for 17 years.

He said the Centre has granted Rs 2.11 lakh crore in the 14th Finance Commission, and asked for accounts of central funds allocated to Odisha.

Earlier, Amit Shah interacted with party leaders at the state BJP headquarters and discussed strategies on how to strengthen the party from grassroots level ahead of the general and Assembly elections in 2019.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Odisha. He held several rounds of discussions with BJP MLAs, leaders and workers for chalking out strategies to achieve ‘Mission 120’.