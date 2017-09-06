Amid reports of a rift in its Bihar unit, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met several party MLAs in the state and sought to know from them the political situation and also the future course of action.

Of the 27 Congress MLAs in Bihar, about 6-7 MLAs met Gandhi on Wednesday. The rest will meet him on Thursday.

“Rahulji wanted to know from us what was happening in the state in after the Grand Alliance broke and took our suggestions on our future course of action in Bihar,” said an MLA who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

“It is the high command’s prerogative to change the state party leadership. But as of now, there is no infighting in the Congress state unit,” the leader added.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Bihar C.P. Joshi said it was a regular meeting with the MLAs and their views were sought about the current political situation in the state.

Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh told IANS that he did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Congress Bihar unit President Ashok Choudhary had met party chief Sonia Gandhi on August 31 and said the state unit was united.