Claiming that there have been constant attempts to divide Indians’ patriotism, West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Wednesday said there is a need to bring back the feeling of patriotism that was once shared by leaders of India’s freedom struggle like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Sometimes from outside and sometimes from inside the country, there have been constant attempts to divide our sense of patriotism. I feel there is need to revive the feeling of patriotism that was shared by Netaji and his elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose,” Tripathi said at an event on “The legacy of Bose brothers and patriotism” here.

“There are stone pelters in some provinces while the moles and sleeping agents are active at many other parts of the country. People of the country know about it. The people are aware of it but cannot raise their voice, as feeling of integrated patriotism is getting lost,” he claimed.

Referring to the contribution of Sarat Chandra Bose who argued strongly against Partition, Tripathi said Bengal would not have been divided if the then government listened to the appeal and expressed his concern about the situation in West Bengal after 10 years.

“Sometimes I wonder that had Sarat Chandra Bose’s appeals against the partition of India was accepted, then we would have been sitting in Bengal instead of West Bengal,” he said.

“I get concerned thinking whether the situation in West Bengal would remain the same after 10 years from now and at that point, it feels necessary to revive the feeling of patriotism that once guided the people here,” he said.

Taking an indirect swipe at the central government during Congress rule, Tripathi said the power that once opposed renaming the gate of Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Island after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is the same power that stopped the people from knowing truth about Netaji’s death and the contribution of his ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ during the fight of independence.

Stating that it is important to let people know the truth behind the nation’s freedom struggle, he said the some portions of India’s history should be rewritten.

“It is important to let people know the truth, not hide it from them.When people know the truth they gain strength. There is a need to unite the strenght of truth in the country. That is why there is a need to rewrite the history of the nation,” Tripathi added.