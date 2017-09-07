At least 6 people died on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in an under-construction building in Juhu area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The blaze left 11 others critically injured who are being treated at RN Cooper Hospital.

According to reports, a gas cylinder blast was the reason which triggered the fire in the 13-storey under-construction building.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot that managed to contain the situation.

All the casualties of the fire are labourers from West Bengal who were working in the construction of the building.

Police are probing the matter to ascertain the reasons for cylinder blast in the building. They are recording the statements of the injured and the witnesses who were around when the incident occurred.

Earlier on Friday, a building collapse in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar area took 34 lives and left at least 14 people gravely injured.