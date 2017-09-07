After a series of hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to Abu Salim and four others, guilty of 1993 Mumbai Blasts case; a bench of Mumbai Court on Thursday will award sentence to all convicted in the blast case that killed more than 250 people and left over 700 people injured.

The judgment comes a Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court convicted Mustafa Dossa in the blast case in June early this year. The court found Dossa guilty of playing a key role in hatching the conspiracy and supplying arms and ammunitions for the same. The court also found Mustafa Dossa guilty of ‘training terrorists’. The TADA court also convicted Mustafa’s brother Mohammad Dossa for the same.

Notably, a day after being convicted, Mustafa Dossa died in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on June 28 after he was admitted as he complained of chest pain.

Abu Salem has also been convicted in the same case by the court under conspiracy charges of terrorist activities. These are the biggest accusations Abu Salem has been facing. These charges are enough for a person to be given the death penalty. However, death sentence cannot be awarded to Salem because of India’s treaty with Portugal.

According to reports, the charges can attract the death penalty against Dossa as Yakub Memon was also charged with similar charges.

Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya have also been convicted by the court under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act. The former hawala operator, Tahir Merchant was accused of organising conspiracy meetings prior to Mumbai blasts.

Karimullah Shaikh and Riaz Siddiqui have also been convicted under TADA and other charges. However, the court Court believes prosecution failed to prove charges against Riaz Siddiqui for the conspiracy so he has been booked under TADA and other charges.

Abdul Qayyum has been acquitted of all charges in 1993 Mumbai blasts case by the court, which has ordered his release on personal bond.

The accused in the case were Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya and Abdul Qayyum. All accused acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation. Special CBI counsel Deepak Salve concluded the argument in 2016

The bomb blasts claimed more than 250 lives and injured more than 700 people. Property worth more than Rs 27 crore was damaged during the mayhem.

The trial of the seven accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum — was separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

Mustafa Dossa and his brother, Mohammad, organised the first meeting in Dubai to discuss the blasts. According to Deepak Salve, Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, Anees Ibrahim and others were present during the first meeting. Mustafa is also accused of sending weapons from Dubai and Pakistan to the western coast of India to carry out riots in Mumbai.

The terrorist attacks at 12 different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993 were one of the most deadliest in Indian history.

In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.