The BJP’s newly appointed Uttar Pradesh unit President, Mahendra Nath Pandey, on Wednesday said it is because of the party’s popularity that it is now ruling over 70% of India.

“It is the acceptance and popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies and outlook that the party is now ruling in 70% of the country,” Pandey said addressing party workers and supporters here.

Pandey, who reached this city considered sacred by Hindus on Wednesday, was greeted by cheering party cadres and leaders. This is his first visit to the city after assuming charge as the state BJP chief.

Pandey expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national President Amit Shah for giving him this responsibility.

“This is a party of common people, made great by the hard work of youths and blessings of the elders,” he added.

Pandey exhorted the party cadres to work even harder to ensure that the benefits of various schemes and policies of the Union government and the state government reached the last man in the social ladder.