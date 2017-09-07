As senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik threatened to court in arrest at NIA National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters; the investigating agency in a continuity of the terror-funding probe raided the residence of Hurriyat’s Aga Hassan in Budgam District in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The developments come a day after NIA on Wednesday raided at least 11 locations in Srinagar and 5 other locations in Delhi in connection with the terror funding case from across the border in Pakistan.

The raids begin early morning on various locations linked to some to the separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Srinagar, the raids were being carried out at the offices and residences of Bashir Ahmad Kaloo, Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Firdous Iqbal Wani, Sajad Syed Khan and Imran Causa.

In Delhi, the searches were being conducted in the Shadipur depot and Khari Baoli area at the residences and office premises of Ganga Bishan Gupta, Firoz Akhtar Siddiqui and Sunil Kumar Jain, the officer said.

Addressing the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the separatist leaders said they have booked tickets for Delhi to court arrest. The statements came as the premier investigating agency that is presently probing the terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir carried out fresh raids at 11 places in the Valley.

“We are your targets. Keep the doors of Tihar Jail open, we are coming,” Pro-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Malik said.

Earlier, on Tuesday summoned Jammu and Kashmir High Court lawyer Mian Qayoom after his name came up during the course of an investigation by the investigating agency. Known to be close to the Separatists, Qayoom is currently also the president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

Notably, in a major crackdown, NIA on July 24 arrested seven separatist leaders in connection with its probe into terror funding from Pakistan and militant groups based there.

The arrested separatists include Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah and Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.

The development comes as a part of an ongoing investigation on the suspicion of involvement of the separatist leaders in channeling the money from across the border for fuelling terror related activities in the Valley.

Earlier in June, NIA seized over Rs 1 crore during nearly two dozen raids conducted in various Separatists locations in Srinagar, Delhi, and Haryana.

NIA had initiated a preliminary inquiry (PE) against Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and his close aide and Hurriyat provincial President Nayeem Khan after he in a TV sting operation confessed that Hurriyat leaders have been receiving funds from Pakistan for subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley.