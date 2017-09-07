In yet another incident, seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express derailed from the track on Thursday morning near Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. There were no casualties reported from the site of the incident.

The derailment of train no. 11448 occurred at 6:30 AM between Obra Cabin and Paprakund in Chopan, Sonbhadra while the train was enroute to Jabalpur from Howrah.

Upon the information, Railway officials rushed to the spot and moved passengers from the affected coaches to different coaches of Shaktipunj Express.

Uttar Pradesh: Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktikunj Express derail near Obra; no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/ZXXrpDsQf7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2017

East Central Railway Spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said, “The train with the rest of the passengers left from the accident site around 7:30 AM.”

“General Managers and other senior officials rushed to the accident spot and work was on to restore the traffic,” he further added.

The authorities are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason of derailment of the 7 coaches.