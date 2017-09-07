Day after Army chief Bipin Rawat said that India should be prepared for a two-front war, adding that the threat of conflict was real on both western and northern borders, and deterrence in form of nuclear bombs or military power may not actually stop it; Lt Gen D Ambu on Thursday said that the army is dealing with any infiltration bid in a very firm way and assured that the situation on line of control under control.

Lt Gen D Ambu also said that the Indian Army can strike across the border whenever necessary. “When we want to we will be able to breach it (LoC), go across & strike when we need. Subtle message we wanted to convey,” he said

Speaking to the media, Devraj Anbu GoC in C Northern Command, said that Army doesn’t expect Doklam type situation in Ladakh and if anything happens we are ready to deal the situation says Commander Northern Command.

He also said that India started about 10 to 15 later in infrastructure as compare to China on LAC in eastern Ladakh but now we are doing it and in progress.

“Situation of LoC is plunder control and we are ready to deal any kind of challenge … We have a mechanism to deal with .. in hinterland we are dealing with military and killed more than 100 militant in Kashmir … We take care of civilian casualties,” he said

He said the terrorists continue to try to infiltrate in the region, “We have been foiling their attempts to infiltrate into Kashmir valley and Jammu region,” he added.