Just within six hours of derailment of Shaktipunj Express on Thursday, another incident of train derailment has come up and this time it has happened in the national capital. The engine and power car of Rajdhani Express travelling from Ranchi to New Delhi were derailed from the track near Shivaji Bridge in Delhi.

As per the reports, the situation is being assessed by Railways officials and senior authorities are rushing to the spot.

There are no injuries reported from the derailment site.

The officials are probing the matter to ascertain the reasons for derailment and are trying to get the train back on track as quickly as possible.

Earlier in the day, seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express skid off the railway track near Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Rajdhani Express is one of the premium trains in the country and the frequent derailment of trains in the last few weeks is a matter of serious concern.

It was last Monday when Suresh Prabhu was removed from the post of Railways Minister as Piyush Goyal was given the charge to head the ministry.