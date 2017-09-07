Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was on Thursday questioned by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting case, an official said.

“Sovan Chatterjee has come to our Nizam Palace office in Kolkata. He is being interrogated about his role and involvement in the Narada sting case,” a Central Bureau of Investigation official told IANS.

Chatterjee was named in an FIR along with a dozen senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress in the case which pertains to a video clip purportedly showing the party leaders receiving money for extending favours to a fictitious company. The sting was carried out by Narada News portal.

Chatterjee, who is also the West Bengal Minister for Environment, Fire and Emergency Services and Housing, was previously twice summoned by the sleuths for interrogation. But he skipped the previous summons, seeking more time.

He was also interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate, that is parallelly investigating the case, on August 10.

The investigation agency lodged an FIR on April 17 against 13 persons, including several state ministers and Members of Parliament from the ruling Trinamool Congress, a month after the Calcutta High Court ordered a preliminary inquiry into the case.