A trial court will formally frame charges in the connection with the rape and sexual harassment case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal on September 28, public prosecutor Francis Tavora said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters outside the District and Sessions Court, Tavora told reporters that all charges proposed by police including Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code had been endorsed by the court, while an additional Section 354 (b) (criminal assault with intent to disrobe) had been added.

“Court has directed that all charges should be framed against him. 354 b has been added,” he said.

Tejpal’s counsel Pramod Dubey has however told reporters that Section 376 had been dropped from the list of charges.

Accused of sexually assaulting a junior female colleague in the elevator of a hotel in north Goa during an event in November 2013, Tejpal was subsequently arrested but is now out on bail.

Dubey said that the future course of action would be decided “once the order is examined”.