Ahead of the protest march by the separatist leaders to Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and shifted to Central Jail on Thursday. Not only Yasin Malik but Chairman of the moderate section of the Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have also been detained and put under House arrest in Sringar.

The development has come just two days before the separatists had planned the ‘Delhi Seize’ — ‘Delhi chalo Aandolan’ in wake of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids in Srinagar and Delhi as part of their terror funding probe.

Separatists have been arrested so that they cannot create any kind of ruckus in Kashmir or perhaps Delhi after of their protest march.

Apart from Yasin Malik and Umar Farooq, another separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has also been confined to his home.

“These villainous acts by the government would not break the spirit of the freedom loving people of Kashmir,” Yasin Malik said before he was arrested from a party office in the city’s Abi Gujar area.

Three senior separatist leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Malik, had announced they would take out a protest march to the NIA headquarters in New Delhi and court arrest on Saturday.

A heavy contingent of police force has also been deployed ahead of separatists Delhi Chalo Aandolan.

(With inputs from IANS)