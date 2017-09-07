Delhi University Chief Election Officer S.H. Babbar on Thursday issued a clarification on the scrapping of NSUI presidential candidate’s nomination and said that his name was scratched because of a case of disciplinary action against him.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate Rocky Tuseed’s name was missing from the list of presidential candidates for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, issued by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) on Wednesday.

The list carried the names of other candidates, including Rajat Chaudhary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and All India Students’ Union’s Parul Chauhan.

Babbar said there was one incident of disciplinary action against Rocky Tuseed in Shivaji College.

“He was banned from entering the college in 2014. Lyngdoh Committee guidelines stipulate that no candidate should have a case of any disciplinary action against him,” he told IANS.

The CEO said the Lyngdoh Committee’s guidelines “do not further delineate any qualification with respect to a lapsing period after which the disciplinary action can be deemed to be annulled”.

“It is just one sentence. It doesn’t come with any more riders. The student group (NSUI) submitted its complaint saying that Tuseed was even elected the President of Buddhist Department and no Lyngdoh rule was evoked against him then,” said Babbar.

“After their complaint, we consulted our legal team late in night which stood by the cancellation decision.”

Babbar said Tuseed was also found guilty of giving false information (perjury) in his nomination affidavit.

The Congress’ students wing — NSUI — in a letter to the CEO on Wednesday termed the decision as “arbitrary” and “malafide”.

“Any reasonable standards of disciplinary action will require either suspension and/or absence of ‘good moral character’ certificate from college/institution. Our candidate was neither suspended and (he) also has good moral character certificate from same institution,” it argued in the letter.