In an yet another attempt to disrupt peace in the valley, a terrorist attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Srinagar’s Jehangir Chowk on Thursday evening. A grenade was lobbed at the troopers which left 1 civilian dead and 14 injured in the explosion.

The grenade was aimed at the forces but it exploded very close to the thrower himself and as a result left the accused injured.

Senior Supretendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar said ‘some miscreant tried to throw a grenade on the deployment but reportedly it exploded close to him and he (miscreant) is injured.

The injured were shifted to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The site of the blast is close to the Secretariat which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and all top bureaucrats.

(With inputs from IANS)