DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanded that Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao convene the Tamil Nadu assembly and ask the AIADMK government to prove its majority on its floor.

“Questions have arisen over the majority enjoyed by the government. Either the government should resign on its own or the Governor should convene the assembly and have a floor test,” he told reporters.

Stalin’s comments followed the meeting sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran and his loyalist legislators had with the Governor on Thursday morning to press for an immediate floor test.

The party is also understood to have sought a fresh meeting with the Governor on September 10. A DMK delegation had already met the Governor more than a fortnight ago to demand a floor test on the ground that the government has lost its majority in the house.

He also welcomed the Madras High Court order on Thursday restraining the Privileges Committee of the assembly from proceeding further against the DMK legislators for carrying banned gutka packets to the house.

DMK members had carried the gutka packets as a way of protest and to buttress their allegation that senior police officials and ministers had taken bribes from gutka manufacturers so that they could carry on with the business in the banned substance in the state.