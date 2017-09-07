Working to crack the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police on Thursday sought information from the public for clues to the killers.

“The general public is requested to share any information on this case on phone number 9480800202 and email ‘sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in’,” a statement from the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police’s office said.

The SIT led by Inspector General of Police B.K. Singh was set up on Wednesday after the Chief Minister met top police officials.

Lankesh, 55, the Editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot dead on Tuesday night by three unidentified assailants outside her home.