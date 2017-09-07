A 55-year-old widow was on Thursday found murdered in her house in an upscale locality here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Alka Kumar, lived alone in her house in Sushant Lok Phase 1 area as her son and his family lives in the US.

Her son phoned her on Wednesday night and again on Thursday but she did not respond and he then asked his father-in-law Suraj Prakash Bohra, who lives to Delhi, to go and check on her.

“Bohra on Thursday went to Kumar’s house and found her dead. Her hands and legs of deceased were tied with a rope and she had been hit multiple times. The house was also ransacked,” police PRO Ravinder Kumar informed media.

Police believe that she was murdered during robbery attempt at her house.

“We have taken body into custody and postmortem examination will be conducted later. Police have also informed her son in US,” Kumar added.

A case of murder was registered at Sector 29 police station.