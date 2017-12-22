Eight months pregnant, Samarwati Devi went to hospital complaining of pain, as she feared an early labour but the doctors refused to admit her and said that her fetus had died. Few hours later while returning she gave birth to a healthy baby in an open field.

On Monday, a pregnant woman named Samarwati Devi(24) from Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district was forced to deliver her baby in an open field after doctors declined to admit her. The doctors told her that her fetus had died. Samarwati alleges that not just this the nurses also slapped her and thrown her outside the hospital. While returning, her pain began and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy in an open field with the help of group of women who heard her screams. The crowd then took the mother and baby to the same hospital which initially refused to admit her.

“I went to the hospital and told them I was in pain. They didn’t even look at me properly before they told me, my child was dead inside of me. I started screaming and crying loudly, fearing their words, but the nurses slapped me and asked me to leave the hospital. I was not even admitted. They forced me to leave the hospital and I had no other option than to go.” Samarwati quoted as saying to a leading daily. The women around, used their sarees to make a temporary tent around her while she was delivering the child. They used their knives to cut the umbilical cord.

Reacting to this, Chief Medical Officer of the Government hospital, RK Mehra, said, “The incident is totally condemnable. I am taking statements off of all the staff members present on that night duty. We are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. We will suspend the person in charge that night if needed. We do not condone this kind of treatment towards any member of the public in need.”