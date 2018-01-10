Affirming support for the poor and destitute, the court said, "How will they make Aadhaar if they don't have an address." During the hearing of a case seeking proper night shelter facilities for homeless people, Justice Madan B Lokur in Supreme Court said that homeless people are also a part of India and the government needs to address their problems.

Amidst the ongoing debate on the linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile phones, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Central government over those who are poor and do not have a permanent address. The apex court asked the Centre of what happens to the homeless people who are living in shelters and don’t have an Aadhaar card. It questioned the current government on how they plan to issue Aadhaar cards to the underprivileged. Over 90 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued by the government so far that enables the Indian citizens to avail various government schemes by just linking their Aadhaar cards.

"What happens to the homeless people who don't have Aadhaar, do they not exist for the government of India," Justice Lokur asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The government on January 8 extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar to saving schemes by three months to March 31, 2018. “It has now been decided to extend the last date for submission of ‘Aadhaar’ number from December 31, 2017, to March 31, 2018,” a Finance Ministry notification said. In October, the government had made Aadhaar mandatory for all small savings schemes like post office deposits, PPF, the National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra.