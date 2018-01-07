The Congress has slammed lodging of an FIR against The Tribune daily and its reporter Rachna Khaira over Aadhaar data breach story. The report by Tribune reporter Rachna Khaira has depicted how by paying some fees, one can have access to a billion Aadhaar details.

"Intent and Intentions of Modi government on privacy were thoroughly exposed when it had proclaimed that no citizen can have an absolute right over his/her body," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter

In the Aadhaar data breach incident the Congress party has condemned the lodging of an FIR against The Tribune daily and its reporter Rachna Khaira. The Tribune had published an article after a January 3 news report over the breach in Aadhaar data with a headline “Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details”, following which the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) registered an FIR against the newspaper and reporter Rachna Khaira. As per reports in the leading daily Indian Express, 5 recent cases of money being deceitfully withdrawn from customers’ bank accounts have gained limelight at two public sector banks.

In one of the banks, 4 cases have been witnessed in Andhra Bank, wherein 4,20,098 was withdrawn from customers’ accounts using their Aadhaar details without their knowledge. Nonetheless, the amount involved was returned by the bank to the customers. Even in the past, the Aadhaar scheme gained criticism as there have been various incidents of Aadhaar details leakage, prototypes include the leaking of former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s personal details by a sanctioned Aadhaar enrolment agency which exposed a deep flaw in the identification project’s data collection and storage system.

The Congress party while taking a stand on the issue said it was the Narendra Modi government’s ‘arrogance of power’ at its worst and their intention on privacy was thoroughly exposed. “Intent and Intentions of Modi government on privacy were thoroughly exposed when it had proclaimed that no citizen can have an absolute right over his/her body,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.”In Supreme Court, Modi government had accepted Aadhaar data leak! Now instead of investigating, an evasive Modiji shoots the messenger!” he added. Earlier, he tweeted: “Shoot the messenger, Ignore the message! This typifies the culture and character of BJP government.”

“FIR against The Tribune reporter is the arrogance of power at its worst,” said Surjewala. He also said: “Every Indian must condemn this mindless act of Modi government and UIDAI.” Linking Aadhaar has been made mandatory for Indians and the government has said and asked people to verify their bank account, PAN card, welfare schemes and SIM cards by linking them to the 12-digit unique biometric Aadhaar number.