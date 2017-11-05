Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Manoj Tiwari said, "now may be we may soon see merger of Delhi Congress headed by Ajay Maken into AAP". Tiwari's remarks comes two days after Chidambaram joined the legal team that will argue the pleas challenging a Delhi High Court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The BJP on Sunday attacked the AAP government in Delhi for appointing former Union Minister P Chidambaram to appear for it in the Supreme Court in a case to decide Delhi’s administrative head case and described it as ‘B’ team of Congress. “Be it the news of Chidambaram defending Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government, hiding property or other details from Election Commission, nothing shocks us anymore,” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Manoj Tiwari told mediapersons here. “Right from the start we have said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the B team of Congress and the news reports of Chidambram accepting Kejriwal government’s brief clears that now Congress has decided to openly defend its B team,” Tiwari alleged.

He added “now may be we may soon see merger of Delhi Congress headed by Ajay Maken into AAP”. Tiwari’s remarks comes two days after Chidambaram joined the legal team that will argue the pleas challenging a Delhi High Court ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Capital Region (NCR). The announcement of Chidamabaram representing the AAP government in Supreme Court was announced by Standing Counsel of the Delhi government Rahul Mehra on Monday. Mehra said that besides Gopal Subramanium, senior advocates such as Chidambaram, Rajeev Dhawan and Indira Jaising will argue on behalf of the AAP government.

On Friday, Maken took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister saying that Chidambaram has been “exonerated” by his one time critic. The AAP and the Centre had locked horns after the Home Affairs Ministry passed a notification in May 2016, giving “unprecedented powers” on matters such as public order, police and services to then Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung. The Kejriwal government had moved the High Court after the orders. Meanwhile, in August 2016, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the LG was the administrative head of the NCR rejecting the AAP government’s plea.