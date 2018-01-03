Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced three names for the Rajya Sabha seat — party leader Sanjay Singh, businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant N D Gupta but it did not go well with party founders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. They criticised Arvind Kejriwal for choosing people who have not distinguished themselves in public service.

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named its three Rajya Sabha candidates from Delhi, Yogendra Yadav, one of the founding members of the party, on Wednesday lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for picking Sushil Gupta’s name for the Rajya Sabha candidate list. The leader took to Twitter to slam the Delhi chief minister. He wrote, “I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations. Now I don’t know what to say. Speechless, ashamed and numb.”

Replying to Yogendra Yadav in a tweet, former AAP leader Mayank Gandhi said, “I told you about some of the incidents that indicated this. But, in our naivete, we did not believe that AK could go to such extent”. Hitting out at the AAP leadership, Gandhi said, “After communal and caste vote bank politics, we have crossed the last bastion, corruption”.

I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations.

Now I don’t know what to say.

Speechless, ashamed and numb. https://t.co/3rTpNssDVy — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018

Swaraj India founder Prashant Bhushan also expressed his displeasure over AAP’s candidate list, saying that the tickets were given to “people who have not distinguished themselves in public service and have no expertise on anything to qualify for the RS”.

“AAP giving Rajya Sabha tickets to people who have not distinguished themselves in public service & have no expertise on anything to qualify for the RS, by ignoring the voices of volunteers, is the final denouement of a party which started with such promise & is now totally degenerate,” Prashant Bhushan said.

AAP giving Rajya Sabha tickets to people who have not distinguished themselves in public service&have no expertise on anything to qualify for the RS, by ignoring the voices of volunteers, is the final denouement of a party which started with such promise&is now totally degenerate https://t.co/oM5yve7k43 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 3, 2018

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced three names for the Rajya Sabha seat — party leader Sanjay Singh, businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant N D Gupta. Rajya Sabha elections are going to take place on January 16. With a majority in the 67-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, AAP was eligible to choose three names for the Rajya Sabha elections.