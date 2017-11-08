The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan for Rajya Sabha seat as according to sources, the party wants outsiders and not their own leaders. However, there is no confirmation from Raghuram Rajan's side whether he has accepted the proposal or not.

Former Reserve Bank of India chairman Raghuram Rajan has been approached by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is offered a Rajya Sabha (Upper House) seat as according to reports, it seems that AAP will not be nominating its own leader for three Rajya Sabha seats. This new development was informed by an Aam Aadmi Party leader who did not wish to named. According to him, the party will not be field its own leaders for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi. The three Rajya Sabha seats which will be vacant from January 2017, the party is planning to offer them to professionals and people related to ground work and those involved in social service.

As per reports, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had expressed that he would like professionals, people those involved in social services and outsiders to be nominated for Rajya Sabha seats. AAP sources have conveyed that Raghuram Rajan has been approached by the party but a confirmation whether he would like to be a Rajya Sabha member representing the Aam Aadmi Party is still awaited. Highly qualified and once served the head of RBI, Raghuram Rajan, who is presently working as a professor in Chicago, had reservations about the demonetisation drive. It is also said that he was not given a second term as RBI Governor even though he wanted to continue in the PM Modi led government at the centre.

The Aam Aadmi Party was re-elected to power by the people of Delhi in 2015 with a thumping majority after party chief Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post of chief minister of Delhi in 2014 being the leader of a minority government. AAP, which was the second biggest party in Delhi’s Assembly elections formed a minority government in Delhi with the outside support from Congress. BJP was the single largest party in Delhi but it did not claim to form the government. However, in 2015, AAP swept the elections and is currently running the government.