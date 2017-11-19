The pamphlet aimed at spreading awareness read, "Frequently check the female’s belongings, call and SMS details, warn the Muslim boy if found with a Hindu girl, call Muslims as disgusting/terrorist/smuggler/traitor/Pakistan supporter in front of females at home." Commenting on the fair, Dinesh Peetaliya, treasurer of the Foundation said that the HSSF works to promote human and family values, ecological causes, and patriotism.

A five-day fair organised by Hindu Spirituality and Service Foundation (HSSF) is making headlines across the nation over the teachings which they aim to provide to the children. Following the fair which is being organised in Rajasthan, the government had asked the students and teachers to visit the fair so that they can learn about the love jihad, Christian conspiracies, vegetarianism along with other practices. Many stalls have been put up by right-wing groups with pamphlets and manuals to spread teachings on how girls can save themselves from love jihad.

As per reports doing rounds, many pamphlets and manuals present at the fair carry a morphed photo of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as warning against ‘love jihad’. According to sources, the 5-day fair organised by Chennai based foundation is aimed at spreading a message on adopting ‘Hindu lifestyle’. The pamphlet aimed at spreading awareness read, “Frequently check the female’s belongings, call and SMS details, warn the Muslim boy if found with a Hindu girl, call Muslims as disgusting/terrorist/smuggler/traitor/Pakistan supporter in front of females at home.”

As per a report published by The Wire, when the publication was questioned on using the image of Bollywood actress on the cover of pamphlets Bajrang Dal’s Coordinator, Chauthmal Gupta said, “The reason for using Kareena Kapoor Khan’s case was to make these kids, who idolise all the Khans, understand that love jihad is a trap.” However, this is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity was unknowingly roped in to spread awareness on love jihad. Earlier in 2015, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) young women’s wing Durga Vahini had used the same morphed face of filmstar on the cover of its magazine Himalay Dhwani.

Commenting on the fair, Dinesh Peetaliya, treasurer of the Foundation said that the HSSF works to promote human and family values, ecological causes, and patriotism. Peetaliya further added that the fair that was kicked off on November 16, was laid down with an objective to give a platform to all Hindu organisations so that they can showcase their work to the people.