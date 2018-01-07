As soon as the incident of fire was reported at Shiv Shakti Industrial State building in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Sunday fire tenders rushed to the spot. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

Recently, Mumbai has been in news because of a lot of fire incidents in the financial capital. Earlier this week, a fire broke at Maimoon Manzil building. This fire instance claimed the life of four members of the same family and injured nine others. On December 28, fire engulfed the top floor of the Kamala Mills Compound and claimed the lives of 14 people including 11 women and left several others injured. After an investigation, it came to light that there was a severe lapse in the security arrangements at that place. Maharashtra Chief Minister has directed BMC Commissioner to carry out an in-depth probe of the incident.

