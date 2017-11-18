After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh has condemned Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on Rajput maharajas. "We did not accept our defeat. East India Company sent their forces twice to occupy nation. They said they need more force. Meanwhile, Queen Victoria finished the company and became Empress of India,” Singh had said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s criticism of Rajput maharajas has not gone down well with even leaders of his own party. After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh has condemned Tharoor’s statement. “We did not accept our defeat. East India Company sent their forces twice to occupy nation. They said they need more force. Meanwhile, Queen Victoria finished the company and became Empress of India,” Singh said. Amidst the controversy surrounding Padmavati, Tharoor had said that “so-called valourous maharajas” allowed their honour to be “trampled” over by the British and were targeting a filmmaker claiming that prestige was at stake.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who himself belongs to a royal family had advised Tharoor to study history. “I think he should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past,” Scindia had told news agency ANI. Mr Tharoor was criticised sharply by Union Minister Smriti Irani as well for the controversial statement. “Had all Maharajas knelt before the British? What do the likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Diggi Raja (Digvijay Singh) and Amarinder Singh say on Shashi Tharoor’s comments?” Irani posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mr Tharoor has clarified his stand on the controversy and said he was only talking about those Maharajas that stood by the side of British. He added he had not made a communal comment in his life. Mr Tharoor further said Rajput sentiments must be respected in the interest of India’s diversity. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been a center of controversy for a long time now with Hindu fringe groups including the Shri Rajput Karni Sena protesting against the film for hurting Hindu sentiments and misrepresenting the historical facts. The film has hit another stumbling block as CBFC has returned it to the makers citing incomplete paperwork required for certification.