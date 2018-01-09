A preliminary probe at Aligarh Muslim University in the case regarding a PhD scholar's alleged joining in terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen has revealed that his roommate has been also missing since July 2017. The police has made no comment on the case as it is 'too early'for them to say anything.

A preliminary probe in the case regarding a PhD scholar at Aligarh Muslim University Mannan Bashir Wani whose Facebook post came out to be a proof of his joining in terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen has revealed that his roommate, Muzzamil Hussain from Baramulla, too, has been missing since July 2017. In the Facebook post, Wani, a Baramulla native, was seen holding an AK-47 rifle. UP ATS has launched a full-scale investigation regarding the case and has started an in-depth probe into the backgrounds of the two Kashmiris. The police said it was ‘too early’ to comment on the accuracy of the FB post featuring Wani with an AK 47 rifle.

According to a report in Times of India, Aligarh SSP Rajesh Pandey said that Wani’s roommate Hussain had not come to their hostel room since July last year. The investigators have seized their hostel room and suspicious material like books, photocopies and pen drives have been recovered and are being examined. Aligarh Muslim University has expelled Mannan Wani on Monday for violating University’s guidelines, whereas, AMU Proctor Professor Mohsin Khan said that the university had “set up a comprehensive inquiry into the entire matter” and is also taking further steps to beef up security in hostels of the university.

According to a leading daily, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor while speaking on the issue informed that wani was staying in Habib Hall and pursuing his PhD on ‘Structural and Geo-Morphological Study of Lolab Valley, Kashmir”. The vice-chancellor also mentioned that the university will cooperate with the investigating agencies as the national interest is paramount.