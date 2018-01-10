After Najeeb Ahmed, another Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Mukul Jain has gone missing. Mukul was last seen on Monday and is missing since then. According to CCTV footage, Mukul Jain was last seen exiting the JNU campus from gate no. 4. Mukul's parents have registered a missing complaint in Vasant Kunj police station. Investigation is underway in the case.

The Delhi Police has launched a manhunt for Jawaharlal Nehru University student Mukul Jain, who has been missing from the college campus, since Monday. Mukul Jain, who is a student in School of Life Sciences department, was last seen in the lab of SLS at around 12:30PM on January 8. The matter came to light when Mukul Parents did not return until late evening and informed the college authorities. According to the initial investigation, Mukul left his residence in Ghaziabad on early Monday morning and had reached JNU campus. The police carrying out the investigation in the case has accessed the CCTV footage and are trying to trace Mukul as he was last seen exiting the campus from Gate number of 4 of the JNU campus.

Sources have also revealed that Mukul Jain had an affair with a fellow student but was upset after he had a breakup. As per reports, Mukul Jain, who was last seen in the JNU SLS lab around 12:30PM had gone somewhere leaving his mobile phone and wallet in the lab and it was only after that when he didn’t return till late in the evening, the family approached JNU authorities. On further scanning the CCTV footage, he was seen exiting the campus from gate no. 4. Reports also suggest that he didn’t have any fight with any students.

