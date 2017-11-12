A 35-year-old was shot dead and his aide was brutally thrashed on Friday morning by a group of cow vigilantes. The deceased, Ummar Khan, and his associate were transporting cows from Alwar to Bharatpur but were stopped in Govindgarh and were thrashed brutally.

In another horrifying incident coming from the city of Alwar in Rajasthan, a 35-year-old man on Friday allegedly fell prey to an attack by a cow vigilantes group. Another man Tahir, fellow of the deceased, was also brutally thrashed by the self-styled gau rakshaks and is in critical condition undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police has said that there were three men who were attacked out of which one Jawed Khan managed to flee from the site.

According to reports, Ummar Khan was transporting cows from Alwar to Bharatpur on Friday in a pick-up truck, along with two other men. When they entered Govindgarh, a mob of around 7 people stopped their pick-up truck and started manhandling them. One of Ummar Khan’s associates fled the scene while the remaining two started getting brutal beating from the attackers. As told by the uncle of deceased, “While firing gun shots at Ummar Khan, the assailants called themselves gau rakshaks.”

On Friday evening, Ummar Khan’s body was found on the railway tracks with multiple wounds from gunshots. Unable to identify him, the police kept his body at the mortuary of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. It was on Sunday morning that relatives of the deceased identified him as Ummar Khan, a dairy farmer who worked in Bharatpur’s Ghatmika village. Another of his aide, Tahir, is undergoing treatment and hasn’t given a statement yet.

Speaking to media after the incident came to light, Alwar south Circle Officer Anil Beniwal said that police police found the pick-up truck in abandoned state on Friday morning in Govindgarh. Upon searching the truck, total five cows, including one dead, were found inside it. The police has launched a probe in the matter and has filed a case under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (prohibition of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export) act.

Earlier in April, a 51-year-old Pehlu Khan was caught in a similar incident where he was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cows. The incident gained nationwide publicity and triggered several protests against the rampant cow vigilantism in the country.