Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun preparations for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and has decided to hold a week-long ‘mahayagana’ named Rashtra Raksha Yagana’ in the month of March. According to reports, the yagna will kick off from March 18 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the organisers to offer the first ‘aahuti’. It will be attended by top BJP ministers including party president Amit Shah who will be present every day during the event.

The blueprint of the event will be finalised by the Prime Minister. As per the reports, it has already been prepared and is only waiting for the final last minute touches. Reports also suggest that President Ram Nath Kovind might also be invited to the event.The iconic red Fort is likely to host the event. It is likely to be chosen as the venue as it has a great significance for Indian history, Following a marginal victory in Gujarat, BJP has sensed dissatisfaction with the party among the masses and will be hoping and praying for another term at the centre.

According to speculations, the yagna will have 108 ‘hawan kunds’ which will be depicting festive grandeur. The prayer venue is likely to be designed by renowned designers. The venue would allow around 5000 people to offer prayers on a daily basis. Cultural shows will also be held in the evenings to keep the participants engaged. The seating arrangement at the venue will allow 15000-20000 to witness the cultural shows.