At least four people have been reported dead after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura area. Soon after the incident was reported, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. So far, it has not been confirmed how the grocery store caught fire. Meanwhile, there are no reports of people being injured in the incident. All the concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and efforts are being made to identify the cause of the fire.

Ever since Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai, civic authorities across the nation have been put on alert and many a nation-wide drill to make sure all security arrangements are in place in hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs and other areas. The authorities are also taking strict action against those who have been found violating the fire safety norms. In the past few days, there have been several incidents of fire surfaced. Earlier on Monday (January 8), Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD) hospital woke up to a fire in the record room and principal’s office on Monday morning. Fortunately, there was no incident of any casualty in the fire which broke out in the hospital.

Once again on January 8, another incident of fire was reported from Mumbai Sessions Court complex during the early morning hours of Monday. This was the fifth ablaze incident in the recent past in the financial capital of India. The fire was reported around 7AM in the morning in the court premises in south Mumbai’s fort area. Immediately 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 8:30 AM. There were no reports of any casualty.