All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked both Congress and BJP by saying that they were not campaigning for Gujarat Elections, but were on a 'temple run'. He also accused them of ignoring the Muslims.

On Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at both BJP and Congress over their party members’ visit to temples during Gujarat Elections campaign. Owaisi described their visit nothing but unethical vote bank politics. He further ridiculed both the parties by saying that they were not campaigning for elections but were on a ‘temple run’ and also accused them of ignoring the Muslims

While interacting with the media Owaisi said,“During Gujarat elections, it seems like the Congress leaders and the BJP leaders were not campaigning for elections but were trying to visit the maximum number of temples.When assembly or parliament elections will start, I will also show them what a ‘yatra’ is? During election campaigns, I will also go to mosques and dargahs.. and wear the green flag. We won’t mind if they both wear saffron but I will also wear green, this is also an indication that neither the BJP nor the Congress is showing any interest to secure Muslim votes, the deliberate marginalisation of Muslims not good for our polity and our democracy,” he said.

Coming into action, hours after Owaisi’s attack, Congress said that the AIMIM president makes such statements just to grab attention.Speaking to media, Congress leader Anand Sharma said,”He (Asaduddin Owaisi) makes statements to attract attention. It has no relevance to the present context. We do not prescribe anything for any other political party leaders. We take our own decision. Rahul Gandhi does not need any patronizing advice.”