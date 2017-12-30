The top seer body of Hindus has released the second list of 'fake babas', the list consists of three names Virendra Dixit Kalnemi, Sachidanand Saraswati, Trikal Bhawant. Earlier, this year the same body had released a list of fake babas after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the top body of Hindu sadhus or Hindu Seers on Friday released the second list of ‘fake babas’. However, the list consists of just three names Virendra Dixit Kalnemi (Delhi), Sachidanand Saraswati (Basti, UP) and Trikal Bhawant (Allahabad). “We appeal to even the common people to beware of such charlatans who belong to no tradition and by their questionable acts, bring disrepute to sadhus and sanyasis,” Swami Narendra Giri was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Earlier this year, ABAP the top body of Hindu seers released a list of fake babas in India. The decision by Akhara Parishad came after a CBI court in Haryana sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 20 years imprisonment for the rape of two of his former disciples. The names of the babas featured in the list after most of the self-proclaimed God-men were involved in various controversies. Names like Asaram Bapu, Radhe Maa, Swami Asimanand, Nirmal Baba, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Om Baba featured on the list.

Here is the list of fake babas released by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad:

Virendra Dixit Kalnemi

Sachidanand Saraswati

Trikal Bhawant

Asaram Bapu (Asumal Sirumalani)

Sukhbinder Kaur (Radhe Maa)

Sachchidanand Giri (Sachin Datta)

Gurmeet Singh of Dera Sacha Sauda

Om Baba (Vivekanand Jha)

Nirmal Baba (Nirmaljeet Singh)

Ichchadhari Bhimanand (Shivmurti Dwivedi)

Swami Asimanand

Om Namah Shivay Baba

Narayan Sai

Rampal

Acharya Kushmuni

Brahaspati Giri

Malkhan Singh