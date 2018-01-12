Commenting on the move by the UP Police, an Aligarh police official said that this move by the Uttar Pradesh police is just to check where the youth is, after leaving the studies mid-way. Official reports suggest that there are around 2,000 Kashmiri students who are living in Aligarh currently. Hinting that all their records are being scanned by the concerned authorities, a police official said that the authorities are trying to assess that 'what are those Kashmiri students doing and why have those students settled here'.

Taking cognizance of the recent reports suggesting a Ph.D. scholar from Aligarh Muslim University, becoming a member of the terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, the Uttar Pradesh Police has asked the AMU authorities to share the record of all the Kashmiri who dropped out of the university in the past five years. As per reports, it is still not clear if the security officials will be going through the records of Kashmiri students currently enrolled with the University. The Kashmiri youth, Mannan Wani, had taken leaves from AMU to go home; instead, he joined the terror outfit. The matter was highlighted after his photograph with a rifle went viral on social media.

According to a report by TOI, an Aligarh police official said that this move by the Uttar Pradesh police is just to check where the youth is, after leaving the studies mid-way. Talking to TOI, Aligarh senior superintendent of police Rajesh Pandey said, “The checks are being made to see what the students are doing currently.” As per the report, all the dropped out Kashmiri students, who are still living in Aligarh, will fall under the radar of the UP Police.

Official reports suggest that there are around 2,000 Kashmiri students who are living in Aligarh currently. Hinting that all their records are being scanned by the concerned authorities, a police official said that the authorities are trying to assess that ‘what are those Kashmiri students doing and why have those students settled here’. Commenting on the checks being rolled out on Kashmiri students by the UP Police, AMU students’ union vice-president Sajjad Subhan Rather told TOI that in the interest of the nation they will be extending all the support to the concerned authorities.

While the Police were checking the records of all Kashmiri students, it was found that Mannan Wani had changed his phone number and has also deleted his Facebook account.