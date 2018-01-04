A sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court has created history by touching the massive figure of deciding 1 lakh cases since his appointment on October 5, 2005. Of the total cases by him, 10,000 decided while sitting on the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Among the influential cases decided by Justice Agarwal includes the famous Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

In a significant feat, a sitting senior judge Sudhir Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court has created history in India’s legal system. He has touched the massive figure of deciding 1 lakh cases since his appointment on October 5, 2005. Justice Agarwal has handled all types of cases since his appointment related to writs, civil, criminal, tax matters, appeals. He enrolled as an advocate on October 5, 1980 and practiced matters related to tax as a lawyer but gradually shifted to service and specialised in the same branch at Allahabad High Court since 1980. He has also worked as standing counsel for U.P Power Corporation, U.P Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and Allahabad University. In 2003, he was appointed as Additional Advocate general at High Court till elevation.

Justice Agarwal is a science graduate of 1997 batch from Agra University and did his graduation from Meerut University. Of the total cases by him, 10,000 decided while sitting on the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Among the influential cases decided by Justice Agarwal includes the famous Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute which he decided while being part of the three-judge bench of the High Court on September 30, 2010.

The other two judges on the historic bench were Justice DV Sharma and Justice SU Khan and one related to the Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Badrikashram. The judge came into the spotlight in 2015 for ordering all the government officers to get their children admitted to government primary schools so the condition of those could be improved.

Justice Agarwal was appointed as additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 5, 2005. He took oath as a permanent judge on August 10, 2007. His tenure will continue till April 2020.