The Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust of Andhra Pradesh’s Endowments Department on Thursday issued an order directing managements of temples across the state, not to celebrate New Year in temples on January 1. The circular says that its not good for Hindu temples to spend devotees money on New year celebration as per western calendars. As per circular, the temples should celebrate New year only on Ugadi which is the first day of the year for Telgus all over the world. The circular further stated that the temples are continuing to follow the ‘Christian era’ even after attaining independence from the English 70 years ago.

Trust’s secretary Chilakapati Vijaya Raghavacharyulu said that it had come to their notice that the temple managements were spending money on floral decorations and welcome banners for the New Year. As per him it is not suitable to spend money on the New Year celebration, which is not according to Hindu tradition.“Ugadi, the Telugu new year that is celebrated in Chaitra maasam, is in accordance with the Hindu tradition.”, he added.

The move came after the department was found preparing for New year celebration on January 1,which they found not in accordance with the Hindu tradition. It is to be noted that every year Priests and endowment officers used to conduct special programmes on January 1 across temples in the state but no one has ever objected. Surprisingly the move comes in a series of other such instances across the nation . Last week schools in Aligarh were warned against celebrating Christmas, as they fear that this may result into forced conversion of Hindu students.